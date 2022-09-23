Mahindra Finance bad loans may rise on RBI order to stop third-party recoveries

The vehicles that are repossessed, it said, are mostly classified under stage 3 (bad loan) and therefore, the temporary halt to repossession activity using third-party agencies is not expected to have any material impact either on the financials or on net stage 3. As on 30 June, the count of contracts under stage 3 was 1.35 lakh and the company said it carried a sufficient provision of 58% on these assets.