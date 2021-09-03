Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Mahindra Finance disbursements grow 57% to 2,150 cr in Aug on low base effect

Mahindra Finance disbursements grow 57% to 2,150 cr in Aug on low base effect

Premium
Mahindra Finance reported collection efficiency at 97 per cent for August 2021.
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

With opening of the economy and improved mobility, Mahindra Finance witnessed a meaningful reduction in the NPA contracts during the month as customer cash flows improved

Mahindra Finance disbursed 2,150 crore in August as business momentum continued. The NBFC arm of Mahindra Group registered a 57 per cent year-on-year growth on low base effect of August 2020, which impacted by the first wave of Covid-19.

This was second month in a row that the rural financing company saw disbursements over 2,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

“The collection efficiency was reported at approximately 97 per cent for August 2021, further improving on 95 per cent reported in July 2021 (collection efficiency in April, May and June was 72 per cent, 67 per cent, 90 per cent, respectively)," Mahindra Finance said.

“With opening of the economy and improved mobility, the Company witnessed a meaningful reduction in the NPA contracts during the month as customer cash flows improved. We believe that this is a very encouraging sign. The company expects this downward trajectory to continue in September and in months to come," it further added

Mahindra Finance said it enjoyed a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet as on date.

Its shares closed Friday's trade at 165.25, down 1 point or 0.60 per cent.

 

 

