Mahindra Finance launches special deposit scheme to be offered digitally

Mahindra Financial Services, which is focused on rural and semi-urban sector, will offer the special deposit scheme through digital mode to depositors via the company's website. Under these schemes, the depositors can place their deposits for a tenure of 30 and 42 months, which will carry 6.20% and 6.50% interest rate respectively. Both cumulative and non-cumulative options are available for depositors to choose from, the company said in a release.