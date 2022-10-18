Mahindra Finance partners India Post Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank will provide lead referral services to Mahindra Finance for passenger vehicles, three-wheeler, tractor and commercial vehicle loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility
Mumbai: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank to enhance credit access to a larger customer base.
As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank will provide lead referral services to Mahindra Finance for passenger vehicles, three-wheeler, tractor and commercial vehicle loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to existing Mahindra Finance customers at post offices.
As a pilot, this scheme would first go live in India Post Payments Bank branches in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to spread across other states over the next four-six months. With this, the payments bank will also be able to expand its financial product portfolio within the payments bank licensing framework, a statement said.
Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director, Mahindra Finance said, “At Mahindra Finance our objective is to enable simplified yet reliable access to credit. We are happy to collaborate with India Post Payments Bank that will enable us to access the large set of its network. The tie-up will also enable customers with financial security, empowerment, and ease of repayment".
According to J Venkatramu, managing director and chief executive of India Post Payments Bank, “Easy access to credit is an important prerequisite towards achieving inclusive growth. Since its inception, India Post Payments Bank is committed towards promoting financial inclusion among low-income and underbanked segments at the last mile by leveraging the unparalleled network of post offices, and technology-driven banking solutions."