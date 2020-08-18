Home >Companies >News >Mahindra Finance raises 3,089 cr through rights issue
Mahindra and Mahindra (Bloomberg)
Mahindra and Mahindra (Bloomberg)

Mahindra Finance raises 3,089 cr through rights issue

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 06:59 PM IST PTI

  • A rights issue involves offering additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings
  • Shareholding of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, holding company, stands increased from 51.19 per cent to 52.16 per cent

NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) has raised 3,089 crore by issuing equity shares to existing investors.

The board of directors of the company had earlier on June 1, 2020 approved issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 3,089 crore. "In relation to the aforesaid issue...the Rights Issue Committee, at its meeting held on August 17th, 2020 considered and approved the allotment of 61,77,64,960 equity shares at a price of 50 per equity share (including a premium of 48 per equity share)," Mahindra Finance has said in a regulatory filing. A rights issue involves offering additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings. Pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from 61,77,64,960 equity shares to 123,55,29,920 equity shares, it said. Further, the percentage of shareholding of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, holding company (promoter), stands increased from 51.19 per cent to 52.16 per cent, it added. Shares of Mahindra Finance closed 2.18 per cent up at 136.15 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were down -2.73% at closing today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Mahindra and Mahindra share price down 2.73% at closing today

1 min read . 08 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout