Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas and others advised the lender on the rights issue.

Mahindra Finance's ₹ 3,089 cr rights issue subscribed 1.3 times

The fundraise will help the company repay existing debt and to bolster its capital reserves to deal with disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic as well as to take advantage of the opportunities arising out of the pandemic