Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, the Indian rural non-banking financial company popularly known as Mahindra Finance, on Thursday released its monthly business performance for February month. The company's total disbursements climbed by a whopping 53% year-on-year to ₹4,185 crore in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra Finance's disbursement surged by over 4.6%. In January month, the disbursement stood at ₹4,000 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, the company's loan book consequently rose further by 1.5% in the month under review over January 2023 performance.

The company's collection efficiency (CE) was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022.

Also, Mahindra Finance said, "the Gross Stage 3 (GS-3) as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023. Gross Stage 2 (GS-2) has seen further improvement sequentially."

Further, based on the Income Recognition, Asset Classification, and Provisioning norms, the gap between Gross Non-Performing Assets and IND-AS remained range-bound at approximately ₹1,250 crore, an improvement over January 2023.

Mahindra Finance said, "The company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers ~ 3 months’ funds requirement."

On BSE, Mahindra Finance's share price closed at ₹252.50 apiece down 1.06%. The stock had touched an intraday high and low of ₹258.35 apiece and ₹252 apiece respectively.

At the current closing price, Mahindra Finance's market cap is around ₹31,197.13 crore.

In Q3FY23, Mahindra Finance's net profit declined 29.6% to ₹629 crore compared to ₹894 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, its total income soared by 12% YoY to ₹3,353 crore, while net interest income (NII) jumped by 7% YoY to ₹1,650 crore. As of December 31, 2023, the company's disbursement stood at ₹35,764 crore up by 95% YoY.