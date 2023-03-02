Mahindra Finance's disbursement rises 53% YoY in Feb to ₹4,185 cr, loan book jumps too
- On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra Finance's disbursement surged by over 4.6%. In January month, the disbursement stood at ₹4,000 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, the Indian rural non-banking financial company popularly known as Mahindra Finance, on Thursday released its monthly business performance for February month. The company's total disbursements climbed by a whopping 53% year-on-year to ₹4,185 crore in February 2023.
