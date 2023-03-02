Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Mahindra Finance's disbursement rises 53% YoY in Feb to 4,185 cr, loan book jumps too

Mahindra Finance's disbursement rises 53% YoY in Feb to 4,185 cr, loan book jumps too

1 min read . 02 Mar 2023 Livemint, Edited By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The company's collection efficiency (CE) was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022.

  • On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra Finance's disbursement surged by over 4.6%. In January month, the disbursement stood at 4,000 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, the Indian rural non-banking financial company popularly known as Mahindra Finance, on Thursday released its monthly business performance for February month. The company's total disbursements climbed by a whopping 53% year-on-year to 4,185 crore in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra Finance's disbursement surged by over 4.6%. In January month, the disbursement stood at 4,000 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, the company's loan book consequently rose further by 1.5% in the month under review over January 2023 performance.

The company's collection efficiency (CE) was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022.

Also, Mahindra Finance said, "the Gross Stage 3 (GS-3) as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023. Gross Stage 2 (GS-2) has seen further improvement sequentially."

Further, based on the Income Recognition, Asset Classification, and Provisioning norms, the gap between Gross Non-Performing Assets and IND-AS remained range-bound at approximately 1,250 crore, an improvement over January 2023.

Mahindra Finance said, "The company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers ~ 3 months’ funds requirement."

On BSE, Mahindra Finance's share price closed at 252.50 apiece down 1.06%. The stock had touched an intraday high and low of 258.35 apiece and 252 apiece respectively.

At the current closing price, Mahindra Finance's market cap is around 31,197.13 crore.

In Q3FY23, Mahindra Finance's net profit declined 29.6% to 629 crore compared to 894 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, its total income soared by 12% YoY to 3,353 crore, while net interest income (NII) jumped by 7% YoY to 1,650 crore. As of December 31, 2023, the company's disbursement stood at 35,764 crore up by 95% YoY.

