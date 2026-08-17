Chinese carmakers open doors for Mahindra's global push

Mumbai: The rapid expansion of Chinese carmakers could turn out to be an unlikely tailwind for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's global ambitions. Their entry into established markets has made consumers more open to newer brands, while Mahindra’s improved safety ratings and cleaner powertrain portfolio are giving it access to markets that were earlier out of reach, a top executive said.
Mumbai: The rapid expansion of Chinese carmakers could turn out to be an unlikely tailwind for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's global ambitions. Their entry into established markets has made consumers more open to newer brands, while Mahindra’s improved safety ratings and cleaner powertrain portfolio are giving it access to markets that were earlier out of reach, a top executive said.
As the company draws up a list of international markets for expansion, Mahindra’s automotive division chief executive Nalinikanth Gollagunta tells Mint that it is now able to target geographies it earlier couldn't owing to evolving market dynamics.
He said that the company’s improved safety ratings and a cleaner powertrain portfolio have expanded its addressable markets and it can now meet fuel efficiency regulations and sell electric vehicles (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles there.
The company has marked out South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Latin American countries, including Brazil, as it evaluates an expansion in these countries using new pickup trucks and passenger vehicles.
On customer appetite, Gollagunta said the success of Chinese brands in a market is an important indicator of whether they are willing to consider newer carmakers.
“The interesting thing we found is that markets that have very established brands today are open, thanks to the Chinese. So, the Chinese have gone in and softened our market,” the chief executive explained. “If you can look at five Chinese [brands], you can look at one Indian,” he said, adding that some developed markets such as the US are still very restricted.
Over the past few years, Chinese carmakers have entered and expanded across several markets in Africa, South America and Europe, with carmakers like BYD, Saic and Chery charting global courses. Indian automotive suppliers have called out opportunities from expansion of Chinese suppliers, as these carmakers can tap the global manufacturing base of the suppliers such as Samvardhana Motherson and Sona Comstar.
The executive added that the company is studying all the major markets as assumptions on fuel technologies, its own safety ratings and regulations have changed, reiterating that improved safety ratings of the company’s vehicles allow it to compete in newer geographies.
“We are looking at markets which we didn't look at earlier. With CAFE (cafe corporate average fuel efficiency) norms coming in, it's tough to get in if I don't have a global EV which can go along. Now I have a global EV which helps me sell an ICE vehicle,” Gollagunta said.
The comments come in the backdrop Mahindra unveiling its new Scorpio Lifestyler pickup truck, through which it seeks to target markets such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.
Gollagunta said Mahindra will look for segments where it can play to its strengths. "The X factor has to be something which plays to our strengths. It has to be something where people love that SUV DNA and love the tech. And want it in a very strong value proposition package. If we can't play to that, it's tough,” he said.
The group chief executive officer (CEO) Anish Shah-led company looks to pursue a two-pronged strategy for its pickup trucks: expanding in the global markets while also increasing volumes in the domestic market. In its latest offensive, the company is relying on its products rather than acquisitions or joint ventures in the overseas markets.
Mahindra's export push, apart from the pick-up trucks, would also come from its EVs such as the BE 6, XEV 9e, along with vehicles built on its new platform Nu IQ starting next year. Earlier, the company said it plans to leverage India's free trade agreement with the UK to export its cars.
Mahindra sprung to the number two position in the Indian market in financial year 2026, replacing Hyundai Motor India that had held on to the position for 16 years, tailing market leader Maruti Suzuki. However, Mahindra's global footprint in passenger vehicles remains limited. Its presence in markets such as South Africa are through the pick-up trucks.
The indication of expansion in international markets comes after five years of exiting international businesses to trim losses. Gollagunta said the company will carefully examine each market and study it extensively before it commits to launch and scale. “If we do it, we want to win,” he said.
Mahindra has exited several joint ventures and businesses in both the commercial and passenger vehicle space over the past five years, including those with South Korea's Ssangyong Motors, Japan's Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co, and Finland's Sampo Rosenlew.
Expert eye
Experts said the company’s assessment of the global opportunity is fair, but comes with caveats on how this could play out.
“Chinese automakers have disrupted the traditional brand hierarchy by offering strong value propositions, technology, features, design and competitive pricing. In the process, they have nudged consumers in many markets to be more open to consider newer, unfamiliar brands,” said Vinay Piparsania, founder at MillenStrat Advisory and Research.
“But these are enablers, not guarantees. The international bar has moved up, safety, quality, reliability and compliance with international standards are increasingly hygiene factors, with regulators and consumers scrutinizing them more closely. Indian automakers will also need to differentiate, demonstrate and prove their capabilities on product appeal, technology, value, software, after-sales support and local market understanding,” he added.