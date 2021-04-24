OPEN APP
Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah on Friday said the group has signed letters of intent with multiple hospitals to explore setting up of vaccination centres in open spaces. 

Earlier on Thursday, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had said till the time corporates can get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce risk of infection at hospital venues. 

Responding to Anand Mahindra's tweet, Shah said, "We have signed letters of intent with multiple hospitals, we are working with them (and the government) to explore how we can set up such centres @MahindraRise".


He, however, did not elaborate the details. 

In a series of tweets, Mahindra had said having such open vaccination camps allows efficient handling of a larger number of people while also preventing the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities.

India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The country added a record 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking its tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

