Home >Companies >News >Mahindra Group to open advanced design centre for mobility products in UK

Mahindra Group to open advanced design centre for mobility products in UK

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, & Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

Mahindra Group on Thursday announced that it will set up an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK.

Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) is being set up in the West Midlands, and the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be a part of the Mahindra global design network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin (Italy), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

It will be operational from July 1, 2021, and will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.

"MADE is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra's global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers, sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence," it added.

The new design centre will further sharpen Mahindra's distinctive product designs and differentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences, M&M said.

Commenting on the new centre, M&M Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said, "A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally.

“MADE will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products, including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra group companies," he added.

It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space, Jejurikar said.

