Mahindra Group's homegrown tractor brand launches new range with MS Dhoni1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Swaraj Tractors launches new range of products with MS Dhoni as brand ambassador.
DhoSwaraj Tractors has launched a fresh range of products in association with cricketer MS Dhoni. The Mahindra Group company introduced tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category on Monday and also unveiled a new advertising campaign featuring its brand ambassador. The company has invested ₹200 crore to develop the new range in order to cater to the evolving needs of farmers.