DhoSwaraj Tractors has launched a fresh range of products in association with cricketer MS Dhoni. The Mahindra Group company introduced tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category on Monday and also unveiled a new advertising campaign featuring its brand ambassador. The company has invested ₹200 crore to develop the new range in order to cater to the evolving needs of farmers.

“Swaraj brand's resonance in the hearts of Indian farmers is a source of immense pride. Through this new Tractor range, we're offering latest features and technology to elevate mechanization in Indian agriculture and empower farmers to achieve higher yields and reduce effort, fostering growth and prosperity," a press note quoted Hemant Sikka – the President of the Farm Equipment Sector at M&M – as saying.

Dhoni – believed to be a Swaraj customer himself – is part of its new marketing campaign to highlight the latest range.

ALSO READ: Deficit rainfall trips tractor segment, gets auto sector worked up

According to an official communique the new products are now available at all Swaraj Dealerships across India.

“Prices start at ₹6.9 Lacs for 42 HP (31.3 kW) for the base variant and go up to ₹9.95 Lacs for 50 HP (37.2 kW) for the top-end model. To support farmers, Swaraj Tractors will also provide attractive financing options. Furthermore, these tractors come with a six-year warranty," the release added.

“The new range comes with a new set of features, different set of agri applications. We want to be future ready and that is why we are introducing the new tractors…We have invested close to ₹200 crore on the project," M&M Swaraj Division CEO Harish Chavan told PTI.

The 40-50 HP segment accounts for almost 50 per cent of sales in the domestic tractor industry. Swaraj rolls out tractors from its two manufacturing plants in Mohali, Punjab.

"A third plant is also in the offing. It is likely to come up by the third quarter. In the fourth quarter we will operationalise it. The plant is in the last stage of implementation," Chavan said.