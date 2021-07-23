Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on Friday informed that the company's board of directors will consider bonus issue on Thursday i.e., July 29 along with its financial results for the first quarter of FY22.

''A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.. the board shall, inter-alia, also consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares, subject to requisite approvals,'' Mahindra Holidays said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays surged after the announcement as it was up nearly 7% at ₹330 per share on the BSE on Friday at around 12:35 pm. The stock has been gaining momentum since the past year as the leisure and hospitality stock has surged over 100% in one year despite the covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in the country that restricted travels and vacations.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL), a part of Leisure and Hospitality sector of the Mahindra Group offers family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships. Started in 1996, the company's flagship brand ‘Club Mahindra’ has over 250,000 members, and 100+ resorts in India and abroad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.