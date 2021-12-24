Mahindra Homes Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Actis Mahi Holding, has approved a share buyback worth ₹110 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.

The buyback will be of 37,800 Series B and Series C equity shares at ₹29,129 per equity share aggregating to ₹110.10 crore.

"Series B and Series C equity shares carry economic rights as per the shareholders agreement executed between the company, Actis and MHPL. Basis the overall paidup share capital of MHPL comprising Series A (carrying no dividend or economic rights), Series B and Series C equity shares, the Company holds 71.61% and Actis holds 28.89% in MHPL," Mahindra Lifespace said in a statement.

As per the shareholders agreement, the offer to buyback is basis economic interest in the ratio of 50:50 between the company and Actis i.e. 18,900 equity shares each from Series B and Series C equity shares.

Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have agreed to participate in the buyback offer and have submitted acceptance forms for buyback of their respective full entitlement i.e. 18,900 Series C and B equity shares each held by them respectively at an aggregate consideration of ₹55.05 crore each.

The acceptance forms received from both the Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have been accepted and confirmed by MHPL.

