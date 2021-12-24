OPEN APP
Mahindra Homes Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Actis Mahi Holding, has approved a share buyback worth 110 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.

The buyback will be of 37,800 Series B and Series C equity shares at 29,129 per equity share aggregating to 110.10 crore.

"Series B and Series C equity shares carry economic rights as per the shareholders agreement executed between the company, Actis and MHPL. Basis the overall paidup share capital of MHPL comprising Series A (carrying no dividend or economic rights), Series B and Series C equity shares, the Company holds 71.61% and Actis holds 28.89% in MHPL," Mahindra Lifespace said in a statement.

As per the shareholders agreement, the offer to buyback is basis economic interest in the ratio of 50:50 between the company and Actis i.e. 18,900 equity shares each from Series B and Series C equity shares.

Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have agreed to participate in the buyback offer and have submitted acceptance forms for buyback of their respective full entitlement i.e. 18,900 Series C and B equity shares each held by them respectively at an aggregate consideration of 55.05 crore each.

The acceptance forms received from both the Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have been accepted and confirmed by MHPL.

