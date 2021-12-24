Mahindra Homes approves 110 cr buyback

Mahindra Homes approves ₹110 cr buyback1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
- Mahindra Homes buyback will be of 37,800 Series B and Series C equity shares at ₹29,129 per equity share aggregating to ₹110.10 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra Homes Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Actis Mahi Holding, has approved a share buyback worth ₹110 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.
Mahindra Homes Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Actis Mahi Holding, has approved a share buyback worth ₹110 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.
The buyback will be of 37,800 Series B and Series C equity shares at ₹29,129 per equity share aggregating to ₹110.10 crore.
The buyback will be of 37,800 Series B and Series C equity shares at ₹29,129 per equity share aggregating to ₹110.10 crore.
"Series B and Series C equity shares carry economic rights as per the shareholders agreement executed between the company, Actis and MHPL. Basis the overall paidup share capital of MHPL comprising Series A (carrying no dividend or economic rights), Series B and Series C equity shares, the Company holds 71.61% and Actis holds 28.89% in MHPL," Mahindra Lifespace said in a statement.
As per the shareholders agreement, the offer to buyback is basis economic interest in the ratio of 50:50 between the company and Actis i.e. 18,900 equity shares each from Series B and Series C equity shares.
Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have agreed to participate in the buyback offer and have submitted acceptance forms for buyback of their respective full entitlement i.e. 18,900 Series C and B equity shares each held by them respectively at an aggregate consideration of ₹55.05 crore each.
The acceptance forms received from both the Mahindra Lifespace and Actis have been accepted and confirmed by MHPL.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!