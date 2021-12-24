Mahindra Homes approves 110 cr buyback

"Series B and Series C equity shares carry economic rights as per the shareholders agreement executed between the company, Actis and MHPL. Basis the overall paidup share capital of MHPL comprising Series A (carrying no dividend or economic rights), Series B and Series C equity shares, the Company holds 71.61% and Actis holds 28.89% in MHPL," Mahindra Lifespace said in a statement.

