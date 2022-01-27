Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners Tata 1mg for wellness solutions

Through this, MIBL and Tata 1mg will design programs around health and wellness, and customise packages for firms, their employees as well as their families, addressing everyone's unique health needs. A few of the benefits include 24X7 tele-doctor access, one-to-one counselling support, home sample collection, discounts on pharmacy, health check-ups, medical devices, personal care, supplements, and other facilities. The partnership will also extend to Tata 1mg’s mobile app facility providing users access to a curated list of programs and offers from the comfort of their homes, said the press release issued by MIBL.

