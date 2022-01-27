Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners Tata 1mg for wellness solutions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tie-up between Mahindra Insurance Brokers and Tata 1mg will offer customised health solutions for the well-being of corporate employees and their families.
Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), on Thursday announced its partnership with Tata 1mg, an online healthcare platform, to provide corporate India with a holistic wellness solution.
The tie-up plans to offer customised health solutions for the well-being of corporate employees and their families.
Through this, MIBL and Tata 1mg will design programs around health and wellness, and customise packages for firms, their employees as well as their families, addressing everyone's unique health needs. A few of the benefits include 24X7 tele-doctor access, one-to-one counselling support, home sample collection, discounts on pharmacy, health check-ups, medical devices, personal care, supplements, and other facilities. The partnership will also extend to Tata 1mg’s mobile app facility providing users access to a curated list of programs and offers from the comfort of their homes, said the press release issued by MIBL.
Vedanarayanan Seshadri, MD & principal officer, MIBL said, “During these times, companies are focusing on employees' individual needs and wellness requirements as core of the organisation. We have taken several initiatives and our tie-up with Tata 1mg is another step in the direction to make a discerning change in the field of wellness. We are also looking to leverage technology for providing health solutions to corporates, focussing on their employee health and mental well-being".
Healthcare and insurance for families go hand in hand, and with this integrated partnership, corporate clients of Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited will be able to provide access to healthcare services pan India to their respective employees, said Varun Gupta, senior vice president, Tata 1mg.
