As the recovery agent refused to listen to the man's plea and kept on driving the tractor, his pregnant daughter, who had reached the spot, ran after the vehicle and was crushed to death under its wheels
After a 27-year-old pregnant woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor being forcibly driven away by the recovery agent of a leading finance company Mahindra Finance Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The victim was the daughter of a specially-abled farmer and she was three months pregnant.
The managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra group, Anish Shah said that the company would investigate all aspects.
"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Hazaribagh incident. A human tragedy has occurred. We will investigate this incident from all aspects and will also undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies that has been in existence. We will extend all possible support to the authorities during the investigation into this tragic incident and, above all, we stand with the family in this moment of grief," said Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group.
Meanwhile, the father of a pregnant woman in Jharkhand sought punishment not less than “hanging" for those responsible for the death of his daughter, who was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a tractor.
Mithilesh Mehta, a differently abled farmer, alleged that his 27-year-old daughter was killed after coming under the wheels of the tractor when a recovery agent of a private lender was “forcibly" taking away the vehicle, refusing to listen to his plea of repaying the loan.
“I do not want anything, neither compensation nor any benefit from the government. I only seek justice for my daughter and it should not be less than hanging the culprits," Mehta told PTI, weeping inconsolably.
Mehta alleged, “The agent was threatening that he would crush us under the tractor if we did not give him the way. And he did exactly what he said. My daughter was crushed twice under the vehicle."
According to police, Mehta had received a message on his mobile phone from a finance company on Thursday asking him to pay ₹1.3 lakh, outstanding from a loan he had taken from the firm to buy the tractor.
The company had also threatened to take away the tractor, which was parked at a nearby petrol pump on NH-33 if the money was not paid, the police said.
Mehta immediately rushed to the spot and found a recovery agent taking away the tractor, the SP said.
He ran after the vehicle and told the recovery agent that he was willing to pay ₹1.2 lakh immediately but the man insisted that he must clear his entire dues if he wanted possession of the tractor.
