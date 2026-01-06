Mahindra launches electric XUV 3XO: Price, features and other key details you need to know

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, officially launched the electric version of its popular XUV 3XO, called the XUV 3XO EV, on Tuesday, 6 January.

The move marks the automaker's continued push into the electric vehicle segment, aiming to offer environmentally friendly alternatives while catering to the growing demand for EVs in the Indian market.

Mahindra's latest offering comes at a time when EV adoption in India is expected to accelerate further. Falling battery costs, localisation, and a wave of new model launches are all set to drive penetration higher, making electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to a broader range of consumers, Mint reported earlier.

What is the price of the EV? According to an official company statement, the starting price of the XUV 3XO EV has been set at ₹13.89 lakh.

The entry-level XUV 3XO EV AX5 model carries this base price, whereas the higher-spec XUV 3XO EV AX7L model is priced at ₹14.96 Lakh.

Launched in April 2024, the XUV 3XO brought a range of segment-leading features, setting a new benchmark in the subcompact SUV segment, the company said.

It also added that the model has achieved close to 1.8 Lakh sales since its debut. Building on this success, the XUV 3XO EV is designed for customers who typically use their vehicle for intra-city commutes and are looking for a practical, electric alternative.

Multiple drive modes, 360-degree camera The XUV 3XO EV offers a spacious design that ensures comfort for every journey. Key features include dual-zone air conditioning, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a panoramic sunroof, passive keyless entry, and a six-way adjustable driver seat, making it ideal for both city drivers and longer trips.

In the entertainment segment, drivers can enjoy multiple drive modes – Fun, Fast, Fearless. The vehicle comes with a premium infotainment system and high-quality audio, among many features designed for an engaging and comfortable ride.

Packed with advanced technology, the XUV 3XO EV offers connected car features, a 360-degree camera system, and numerous safety features, including multiple airbags and braking enhancements, ensuring convenience on every journey.

Seapking of the launch, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, the CEO of Mahindra's automative division said, “The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives — day after day.”