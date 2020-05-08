Mahindra launches online sales platform amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today announced the launch of its integrated online platform which will allow customers to finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a company vehicle online. In a statement, the auto major said customers can do it in four simple steps from the comfort of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra said will provide end-to-end sales experience for prospective buyers.

"With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, reimagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us," M&M CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement. In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction, he added.

"We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers," Nakra said.

M&M customers can personalise their vehicles, instantly generate an exchange, get finance and insurance quotations and make booking payment, making the car ownership journey end-to-end and online in the true sense.

M&M's pan-India network of over 270 dealers and 900 plus touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform through back-end technology and process cohesion, it added.

Dealerships have upgraded their procedures and processes and are trained to minimise physical contact, it noted.

Last month, Mahindra had sold zero vehicles, including passenger and commercial, were nil in April due to the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown. However, the company sold 4,716 tractors in the domestic market last month, down a sharp 83% from a year ago

