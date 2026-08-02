Mahindra Lifespace Developers is doubling down on premium housing, betting that affluent buyers will keep driving demand in India's premium housing market. The strategy marks a decisive shift away from the affordable housing segment the company had once pursued, and underpins its most ambitious annual pre-sales target yet of ₹4,500-5,000 crore in FY27.
Mahindra Lifespace doubles down on premium homes to chase record FY27 sales
SummaryThe Mumbai-based developer plans to pursue the fast-emerging senior housing segment and wants to strengthen global partnerships going forward.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers is doubling down on premium housing, betting that affluent buyers will keep driving demand in India's premium housing market. The strategy marks a decisive shift away from the affordable housing segment the company had once pursued, and underpins its most ambitious annual pre-sales target yet of ₹4,500-5,000 crore in FY27.
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Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.
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