Mahindra Lifespace MD Arvind Subramanian resigns, Amit Sinha appointed new CEO

Mahindra Lifespace MD Arvind Subramanian resigns, Amit Sinha appointed new CEO1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
With the resignation of Arvind Subramanian as Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the company -- effective from 22 May, 2023 -- Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced its MD designate as Amit Kumar Sinha.
Sinha will join as Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the company with effect from 23 February, 2023, the firm said in a stock filing. His appointment has been made for a period of 5 years with effect from 23 May, 2023 to 22 May, 2028.
On 1 November 2020, Amit joined the Mahindra Group as President - Group Strategy and became a member of Group Executive Board from 1 April 2021. Amit is on the Board of Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Susten, Mahindra First Choice, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance and Fifth Gear Ventures.
Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Amit was a senior partner and Director with Bain & Company. Apart from holding 18-plus years of experience across India and US, Amit holds dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specializing in Finance and Strategy. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.