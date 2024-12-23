Companies
Mahindra Lifespace pauses Delhi-NCR investment as it chases 'net zero' niche
Khushi Malhotra 7 min read 23 Dec 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Summary
- Mahindra Lifespace is narrowing its pan-India footprint and will focus on only three cities: Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru
MUMBAI : Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, the realty arm of the Mahindra Group, will pause fresh investments in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and narrow operations to markets where it can create a niche as a ‘net zero’ developer.
