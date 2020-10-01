Mahindra Lifespace to venture into plotted development

“…It is too early to say if this is pent up demand from the June quarter. We launched Happinest Palghar digitally and received 100 plus bookings in less than a week. Sales conversion digitally never happened before and we weren’t sure because home buying is a high involvement purchase. But this project was a vindication that we were right. We believe a hybrid model, including physical and digital, will work for home sales too. Post covid, we believe home buyers are paying more attention to community, wellness and sustainability aspects," Subramanian said.