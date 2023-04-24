Mahindra Lifespaces bags society redevelopment project in Mumbai, expects ₹850 cr revenue1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM IST
- Mahindra Lifespaces has an extensive presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it has created over 10.77 million square feet of space
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has bagged a redevelopment project with a revenue potential of ₹850 crore, the company informed on Sunday. The project entails redeveloping a housing society in Mumbai which is spread over 3.6 acres of land. This is the second society redevelopment project bagged by the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group.
