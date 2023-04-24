Home / Companies / News /  Mahindra Lifespaces bags society redevelopment project in Mumbai, expects 850 cr revenue
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has bagged a redevelopment project with a revenue potential of 850 crore, the company informed on Sunday. The project entails redeveloping a housing society in Mumbai which is spread over 3.6 acres of land. This is the second society redevelopment project bagged by the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group.

"The company has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop a residential society in Malad, West, one of the prominent residential and commercial localities situated in the western part of Mumbai. The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around 850 crore," it added.

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers is foreseeing society development as an exciting opportunity, Director and Board member of the company Amit Sinha said.

"In a city like Mumbai, with few prospects for greenfield construction due to a scarcity of vacant land parcels, redevelopment offers an exciting route for growth while enabling existing property owners to upgrade to larger, better residences with modern facilities," Sinha added.

The senior official of the company said that Mahindra Lifespaces will continue to evaluate more such opportunities and widen its residential portfolio in Mumbai.

Mahindra Lifespaces has an extensive presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it has created over 10.77 million square feet of space. The company's overall portfolio includes completed, ongoing, and upcoming residential projects across seven cities in India, covering a total area of 32.97 million square feet. The company is currently developing and managing over 5,000 acres of projects at four different locations, including integrated developments and industrial clusters.

Recently, the company also entered the insurance space launched a group health insurance plan which will initially be available to homebuyers. 

(With inputs from PTI)

