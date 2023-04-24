Mahindra Lifespaces has an extensive presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it has created over 10.77 million square feet of space. The company's overall portfolio includes completed, ongoing, and upcoming residential projects across seven cities in India, covering a total area of 32.97 million square feet. The company is currently developing and managing over 5,000 acres of projects at four different locations, including integrated developments and industrial clusters.

