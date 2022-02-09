Mahindra Lifespaces offers group health insurance for homebuyers

Mahindra Lifespaces has launched a group health insurance plan which will initially be available to homebuyers in the company’s newly launched value housing project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan 2 buyers will be provided with a health insurance cover between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh. The Group Care 360 policy is underwritten by Care Health Insurance. This scheme will ensure access to quality healthcare services for all homeowners in the project.

According to a press release, the scheme will cover hospitalization expenses, 30 and 60 days of pre-and post-hospitalization expenses respectively, daycare treatments, and ambulance charges. Other benefits of this policy include unlimited e-consultation with a general physician and 10 specialists for up to 6 family members, and app-enabled claim intimation and tracking.

Arvind Subramanian, managing dDirector and CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “The central role that the home and living conditions play in the health and well-being of the families residing in them has not been given its due. The Covid-19 pandemic has surfaced the important contribution of well-planned homes on public health. Mahindra Happinest Kalyan 2 has embraced climate responsive design to ensure adequate light and ventilation in all homes, and incorporated unique amenities for the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the residents."

"Our partnership with Care Health Insurance, one of India’s most trusted health insurance companies, will additionally ensure that our customers have access to quality healthcare services at their fingertips at a significantly lower cost than a comparable retail health policy. To support our customers’ wellbeing, Mahindra Lifespaces will bear the premium cost during the period of construction," he added.

Under this scheme, Mahindra Lifespaces’ customers will be able to access healthcare services through Care Health Insurance’s cashless network of over 19,200 quality healthcare providers. The partnership between Mahindra Lifespaces and Care Health Insurance was facilitated by Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd, as per the press release.

Ajay Shah, director and head–retail, Care Health Insurance said, “It is our consistent endeavour to launch products that serve specific requirements of every consumer segment, and this is yet another initiative towards that objective. Like all our other products, Group Care 360 is a value-for-money offering backed by technology-based, quality servicing."

