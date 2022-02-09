Mahindra Lifespaces offers group health insurance for homebuyers

Arvind Subramanian, managing dDirector and CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “The central role that the home and living conditions play in the health and well-being of the families residing in them has not been given its due. The Covid-19 pandemic has surfaced the important contribution of well-planned homes on public health. Mahindra Happinest Kalyan 2 has embraced climate responsive design to ensure adequate light and ventilation in all homes, and incorporated unique amenities for the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the residents."