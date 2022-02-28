Mahindra Logistics acquires majority stake in Hyderabad-based ZipZap Logistics

Bengaluru: Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), a third-party logistics (3PL) solution provider, on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in ZipZap Logistics Pvt Ltd, a last-mile logistics service provider that operates under the brand 'Whizzard'.

The acquisition will complement MLL’s existing last-mile delivery business and EDeL, its electric vehicle (EV) based delivery services. Expanding technology-based last-mile services is an integral part of MLL’s growth strategy and this transaction will help accelerate addition of technology, geographical coverage and operational capabilities.

Hyderabad-based Whizzard operates an intra-city distribution network for digital commerce and last-mile delivery. Whizzard currently enables handling of 60 million packages per year, across diverse segments.

Co-founded by Ankit Madhania and Arun Rao, Whizzard has grown 10X in the last three years and serves customers with its full-stack digital capabilities and micro-distribution centres catering to over 3000 pin codes.

“Last mile delivery and fulfilment continues to see strong tailwinds with increased digital adoption, expanding delivery networks and onset of quick commerce. This association will enhance and strengthen our existing presence for our customers in e-commerce and other segments. The Whizzard team has built deep capabilities and delivered strong growth till date," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO,Mahindra Logistics.

“Mahindra Logistics is one of the most respected logistics companies in India. We believe that being downstream to this and respected brand witha large customer base is significant strategic advantage for a last-mile delivery company like us. We are thrilled to join hands with Mahindra Logistics and look forward to rapidly scaling our business in the coming years," said Ankit Mandhania and Arun Rao, co-founders of Whizzard.

MLL, part of the Mobility Services Sector of the Mahindra Group, serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce. The company pursues an asset-light business model, providing customised and technology-enabled solutions that span across the supply chain and people transport operations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.