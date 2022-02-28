Mahindra Logistics acquires majority stake in Hyderabad-based ZipZap Logistics

“Mahindra Logistics is one of the most respected logistics companies in India. We believe that being downstream to this and respected brand witha large customer base is significant strategic advantage for a last-mile delivery company like us. We are thrilled to join hands with Mahindra Logistics and look forward to rapidly scaling our business in the coming years," said Ankit Mandhania and Arun Rao, co-founders of Whizzard.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}