Mahindra Logistics CFO Yogesh Patel resigns

Mahindra Logistics CFO Yogesh Patel resigns1 min read . 10:35 PM IST
The company said that it has accepted the resignation of Yogesh Patel on 27 February 2023 and he will be relieved of his duties on 10 March 2023.
The company said that it has accepted the resignation of Yogesh Patel on 27 February 2023 and he will be relieved of his duties on 10 March 2023.
Mahindra Logistics on Monday announced that the company's chief financial officer and key managerial personnel Yogesh Patel has resigned.
Mahindra Logistics on Monday announced that the company's chief financial officer and key managerial personnel Yogesh Patel has resigned.
“We hereby inform you that Mr. Yogesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra group," said Mahindra Logistics in its filing.
“We hereby inform you that Mr. Yogesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra group," said Mahindra Logistics in its filing.
The company said that it has accepted the resignation of Yogesh Patel on 27 February 2023 and he will be relieved of his duties on 10 March 2023.
“The Company has today viz. Monday, 27 February 2023 accepted his resignation and Mr. Yogesh Patel will be relieved of his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, 10 March 2023," the filing added.
Mahindra Logistics said it is in the process of appointing a new chief financial officer and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) reported its profit after tax at ₹1 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹12 crore without the impact of its Rivigo acquisition, according to a statement.
In September 2021, it had announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Rivigo. The deal was completed in November 2022.
However, the revenue grew a 17 per cent at ₹1,330 crore during the quarter under review from ₹1,136 in the year-ago period, the company said.
FY22 figures have been restated post acquisition of Meru companies in the first quarter of FY23, it noted.
The company's scrip ended 0.68 per cent down at ₹373.80 on BSE.