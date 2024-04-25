Mahindra Logistics hopes Rivigo can deliver a swift turnaround
Uncertainty around the B2B express business’ path to profitability has clouded the company's medium-term outlook and continues to be a drag on overall profitability.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd, an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) provider, reported healthy numbers during the March quarter (Q4FY24), delivering a pleasant surprise on revenue growth and sequential margin recovery. Consolidated revenue grew 14% year-on-year (yoy) to ₹1,451 crore in the quarter. Ebitda margin came in at 3.9%, down more than 100 basis points yoy but up 20 basis points sequentially.