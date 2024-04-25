Mahindra Logistics hopes Rivigo can deliver a swift turnaround

“For the express business, the management is going for cost optimisation to achieve Ebitda breakeven in the B2B segment by the end of Q2FY25, and volume growth would grow in a range-bound manner in the near term," said Harshal Mehta, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. He explained that cost optimisation will come from better pickup and delivery services, increased truck utilisations, and operational adjustments at the site level.