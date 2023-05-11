New Delhi: New Delhi-based Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has launched its cargo charter operations in the Middle East, with headquarters in Dubai, according to a company statement. A subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group, MLL specializes in technology-driven integrated solutions for third-party logistics, express and cross-border supply chain management, and freight forwarding across over 55 global lanes.

The new cargo charter operations will cater to clients in industries such as electronics, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, and engineering. Dubai, UAE, was selected as the base for global charter operations due to its strategic significance. As India’s third-largest trading partner in 2021-22, the UAE has become a crucial regional and global trading hub. Mahindra Logistics will cover the extensive Middle East region through its Dubai operations.

Entering the global air cargo charter sector as a neutral player, MLL will provide dedicated aircraft, faster transit times, and expertise in developing end-market solutions. This includes integration with other logistics services and a robust technology interface. Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director & CEO of Mahindra Logistics, expressed excitement about the launch and the company’s first international venture. He highlighted the importance of cross-border supply chain services for resilience in an increasingly complex global supply chain.

Saurav Chakraborty, head of Global Cross Border Solutions at MLL said Dubai was chosen for the air charter brokering business due to its exceptional access and connectivity. The charter business will operate as an independent division, serving customers across various verticals and geographies, and is expected to significantly enhance MLL’s integrated solutions portfolio in alignment with long-term business goals.