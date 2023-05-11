Mahindra Logistics expands global reach with cargo charter operations in Dubai1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 05:08 PM IST
The new cargo charter operations will cater to clients in industries such as electronics, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, and engineering.
New Delhi: New Delhi-based Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has launched its cargo charter operations in the Middle East, with headquarters in Dubai, according to a company statement. A subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group, MLL specializes in technology-driven integrated solutions for third-party logistics, express and cross-border supply chain management, and freight forwarding across over 55 global lanes.
