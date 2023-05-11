Home/ Companies / News/  Mahindra Logistics expands global reach with cargo charter operations in Dubai
Back

New Delhi: New Delhi-based Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has launched its cargo charter operations in the Middle East, with headquarters in Dubai, according to a company statement. A subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group, MLL specializes in technology-driven integrated solutions for third-party logistics, express and cross-border supply chain management, and freight forwarding across over 55 global lanes.

The new cargo charter operations will cater to clients in industries such as electronics, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, and engineering. Dubai, UAE, was selected as the base for global charter operations due to its strategic significance. As India’s third-largest trading partner in 2021-22, the UAE has become a crucial regional and global trading hub. Mahindra Logistics will cover the extensive Middle East region through its Dubai operations.

Entering the global air cargo charter sector as a neutral player, MLL will provide dedicated aircraft, faster transit times, and expertise in developing end-market solutions. This includes integration with other logistics services and a robust technology interface. Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director & CEO of Mahindra Logistics, expressed excitement about the launch and the company’s first international venture. He highlighted the importance of cross-border supply chain services for resilience in an increasingly complex global supply chain.

Saurav Chakraborty, head of Global Cross Border Solutions at MLL said Dubai was chosen for the air charter brokering business due to its exceptional access and connectivity. The charter business will operate as an independent division, serving customers across various verticals and geographies, and is expected to significantly enhance MLL’s integrated solutions portfolio in alignment with long-term business goals.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout