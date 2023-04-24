Mahindra Logistics Ltd reported a consolidated net loss after tax of ₹82 lakh for the quarter ending March 2023. The logistics arm of Mahindra Group braced a difficult quarter with higher operating expenses in a weak-demand environment. The Q4 results are in stark difference to the ₹7.4 crore profit, the company made a year ago.

According to analysts, third-party logistics providers like Mahindra Logistics are encountering difficulties due to a decrease in demand caused by reduced activity in e-commerce and consumer durable segments.

The company's total expenses increased by 18% to 12.81 billion rupees, primarily due to a 15.7% increase in operating expenses.

The supply chain management segment, which constitutes more than 90% of the company's revenue, suffered a significant decline, with a loss of 37 million rupees in contrast to a profit of 639.7 million rupees from the previous year.

The enterprise mobility services division of Mahindra Logistics, which had made a profit of 10.4 million rupees last year, suffered a loss of 9.3 million rupees. The company had anticipated a continuation of the demand decline until December 2023 and had mentioned it in their investor conference in February.

Despite the challenging market conditions, the company's revenue from operations rose by 16.9% to 12.73 billion rupees.

Mahindra Logistics is an integrated logistics & mobility solutions provider with a strong presence across the country. The company takes care of supply chain solutions for diverse industry verticals such as Automotive, Engineering, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom, Commodities, and E-commerce and also offer integrated employee transportation solutions to enterprise across IT, ITeS, manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, and Consulting Businesses

On Monday, the shares of Mahindra Logistics fell by 1.3% before the release of their financial results and were down 25.3% year-to-date.

(With inputs from Reuters)