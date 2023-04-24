Mahindra Logistics reports 82 lakh loss amid sky-rocketing operating costs1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:50 PM IST
- The logistics arm of Mahindra Group braced a difficult quarter with higher operating expenses in a weak-demand environment
Mahindra Logistics Ltd reported a consolidated net loss after tax of ₹82 lakh for the quarter ending March 2023. The logistics arm of Mahindra Group braced a difficult quarter with higher operating expenses in a weak-demand environment. The Q4 results are in stark difference to the ₹7.4 crore profit, the company made a year ago.
