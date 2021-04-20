OPEN APP
Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday started free emergency cab services for senior citizens who require transportation for vaccination and other medical emergency services. The services will be made available in some areas of Mumbai & Pune.

The company added that the cabs are fully sanitized to ensure the safety of the passengers.

To avail of the facility, the elderly will have to call on 9867097665. The cab services will be available from 7AM to 6PM.

The taxis will be made available in Mumbai's Bandra, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Thane, Andheri. People in Pune can look for taxis in Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudagar, Kharadi.

The people availing the facility will have to carry their Aadhaar card.

