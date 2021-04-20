Subscribe
Mahindra Logistics starts free emergency cab service for elderly in 2 cities

Mahindra Logistics starts free emergency cab service for elderly in 2 cities

Mumbai, India - April 19, 2021: Elderly women wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19, at BKC, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Staff Writer

To avail of the facility, the elderly will have to call on 9867097665. The cab services will be available from 7AM to 6PM.

The company added that the cabs are fully sanitized to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The company added that the cabs are fully sanitized to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The taxis will be made available in Mumbai's Bandra, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Thane, Andheri. People in Pune can look for taxis in Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudagar, Kharadi.

The people availing the facility will have to carry their Aadhaar card.

