Mahindra Logistics starts free emergency cab service for elderly in 2 cities

Mahindra Logistics starts free emergency cab service for elderly in 2 cities1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
To avail of the facility, the elderly will have to call on 9867097665. The cab services will be available from 7AM to 6PM.
Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday started free emergency cab services for senior citizens who require transportation for vaccination and other medical emergency services. The services will be made available in some areas of Mumbai & Pune.
The company added that the cabs are fully sanitized to ensure the safety of the passengers.
The taxis will be made available in Mumbai's Bandra, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Thane, Andheri. People in Pune can look for taxis in Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudagar, Kharadi.
The people availing the facility will have to carry their Aadhaar card.
