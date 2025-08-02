Mahindra & Mahindra acquires 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu, renames it ‘SML Mahindra Limited’

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has successfully acquired a 58.96 per cent controlling stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. Following the takeover, the company has been renamed SML Mahindra Limited. The strategic acquisition, valued at ₹555 crore, sees Mahindra taking over the shares which were previously held by Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd.

New leadership and rebranding on the horizon With Mahindra taking over the ownership of SML Isuzu, the company will witness changes in leadership and branding.

The company is set to be renamed as ‘SML Mahindra Limited, a move that is currently awaiting necessary regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, the company also announced key leadership appointments to steer its new operations: