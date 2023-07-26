Mahindra & Mahindra confirms buying 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for ₹417 crores1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra said it had bought a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for ₹417 crores, with the possibility of further investments up to 9.9%.
Mahindra and Mahindra said it had bought a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for ₹417 crores. The company also broached the possibility of additional investments up to a 9.9% stake. RBL however said that it was not aware of any new stock purchase by Mahindra.
