Mahindra and Mahindra said it had bought a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for ₹417 crores. The company also broached the possibility of additional investments up to a 9.9% stake. RBL however said that it was not aware of any new stock purchase by Mahindra.

“We have acquired a 3.53 % stake in RBL Bank as an investment at a cost of Rs. 417 crores. We may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures. However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9%" the company said in a regulatory filing.

While the exact date of the transaction remains unclear, M&M was not mentioned in the June shareholding data shared by RBL Bank.

Multiple block deals were seen in RBL Bank on Wednesday and the stock ended up 7.1%. The bank meanwhile released a statement of its own refuting media reports about Mahindra group buying ‘close to 5% stake in RBL Bank’.

“The Bank wishes to state that the holding of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited as per the last beneficiary position as on July 21, 2023 as received from the depository (NSDL) is 3.53% of the total paid up share capital of the Bank," RBL Bank wrote in a regulatory filing of its own.

An approval from the Reserve Bank of India is needed to acquire a 5% stake in any Indian lender.

“Presently, there are no negotiations/events which are required to be reported pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The Bank is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading," RBL added.