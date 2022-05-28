Mahindra & Mahindra reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit at 1,192 crore

As per the company statement, the company revenue grew 28% to ₹17,124 crore in the period under review as compared with ₹13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21. In full fiscal year 2021-22, the company logged a standalone profit of ₹4,935 crore, a multi-fold growth from ₹984 crore in fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra said it achieved the highest ever standalone revenue for auto and farm segments at ₹55,300 crore for FY22, which is 29% higher than previous year's.