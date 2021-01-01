Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 10% to 35,187 units in December

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today reported a 10.3% decline in overall auto sales(passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) at 35,187 units in December.

The company had sold 39,230 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,795 vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 21,390 units in December 2020, a drop of 21.1%.

In the Utility Vehicles(UV) segment, Mahindra sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5%. The passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3% over same period last year.

Exports increased by 3% to 2,210 units as against 2,149 units in the year-ago month.

The total tractor sales in December were 22,417 units versus 17,991 units year ago.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “At Mahindra we have witnessed a growth of 5% in Utility Vehicles in the month of December.

Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs). Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year."

