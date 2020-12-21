Subscribe
Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of its tractors from 1 January
A file photo of Mahindra & Mahindra’s plant in Mumbai.

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of its tractors from 1 January

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The price hike has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, Mahindra & Mahindra said
  • Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said it will hike prices of its range of tractors from next month. In a regulatory filing, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector said, effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said it will hike prices of its range of tractors from next month. In a regulatory filing, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector said, effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, the company added.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, the company added.

Details of price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, M&M said.

Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month. Effective January 1, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Ford India had said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models by up to 3% from January 1 to offset the rising input costs.

Earlier, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India had announced that it would increase prices of its vehicles from January.

