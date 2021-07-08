Mahindra partners with Magenta to deploy 100 electric three-wheelers Treo Zor

NEW DELHI: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday announced collaboration with Magenta, electric mobility solutions provider, to deploy 100 units of its electric three-wheeler, Treo Zor, in Bengaluru. The vehicles will be used for last-mile delivery of essential and non-essential items.

Treo Zor will be inducted into the delivery fleet of Magenta’s new e-mobility platform known as Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET). With this, Mahindra will take bigger strides in its last-mile delivery vehicles in which it is already a market leader. Under EVET, Magenta is launching passenger and cargo transport services, which will also include vehicle charging support through ChargeGrid, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and in just 8 months after the launch, the vehicle crossed the sales milestone of more than 1300 vehicles and has also been recognised as India’s leading small commercial vehicle. It has already garnered a market share of 59% in FY 2020 in its category, the statement further mentioned.

The union government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to increase their investments in development and manufacturing of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and import of crude oil. Industry experts expect sales of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers to increase significantly in the next five years as e-commerce and food delivery companies are likely to adopt these vehicles to reduce emission and fuel costs.

Indian government recently announced increased incentives for electric two-wheelers and mandated public sector enterprise, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, to procure electric three-wheelers for different government and private entities.

“Mahindra Treo Zor has revolutionized last-mile delivery across India. It has already travelled for more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads. The connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new-age start-ups and e-commerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits. This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining last-mile delivery segment," said Mahesh Babu, chief executive, Mahindra Electric Mobility.

According to Maxson Lewis, managing director, Magenta, there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility and they need a complete solution and an ecosystem for this purpose.

“Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta. We also found an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra to support our mandate of providing EV solutions. We want to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense," he added.

