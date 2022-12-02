Mahindra recalls over 19,000 units of XUV700, Scorpio-N1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra will recall 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra will recall 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday informed that the company is recalling over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N. The company said the cars have been recalled to fix a rubber part.