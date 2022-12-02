Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday informed that the company is recalling over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N. The company said the cars have been recalled to fix a rubber part.

Mahindra & Mahindra will recall 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022, according to the company website.

“A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing. Keeping with the company’s stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership. As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity," said the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has sold 30,238 vehicles in November this year. The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 30,392 vehicles last month.

In terms of exports for the month, it was at 3,122 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,591 vehicles in November 2022.

Domestic sales in November 2022 were at 29,180 units, as against 26,094 units during November 2021. Whereas, the total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during November 2022 were at 30,528 units, as against 27,681 units for November last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,348 units.

Mahindra reported a profit after tax of ₹2,090 crore for the quarter ended September, up 46% from ₹1,433 crore a year earlier.