Mahindra Rural Housing Finance appoints Shantanu Rege as CEO

Rege will succeed Rajnish Agarwal, who stepped down from the role on 30 September. Rege joined as an executive assistant to the group chairman, Anand Mahindra, in 2012. Post this, he moved to the rural housing business in 2016 as the chief operating officer and has played a pivotal role in driving growth opportunities within the rural housing business and spearheaded the setting up of the affordable housing business, a statement said.