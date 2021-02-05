Mahindra takes impairment of 1210.5 cr in Q3 on account of Ssangyong

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said it has taken an impairment of ₹1210.48 crore on its standalone balance sheet in the December quarter as it could not complete the sale of its subsidiary Ssangyong Motor.

The company said it may not be able to complete the majority stake sale in the South Korean automaker by 28 February as planned earlier.

On January 1, the company had announced that it might sign a term sheet with a potential investor as soon as next week for the sale of its stake in Ssangyong Motor.

As per current assessment of the status, it now appears unlikely that this deal will be concluded under Autonomous Restructuring Support (ARS) programme. It is understood that Ssangyong now plans to submit a pre-packaged rehabilitation plan (“p-plan") which may involve capital restructuring for existing creditors and shareholders. As per the process, upon approval of the p-plan submitted by SYMC, the court will commence the rehabilitation proceedings and appoint a receiver to manage the affairs of the company, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra and Mahindra's standalone net profit stood at ₹31 crore in the December quarter, down 86% because of the impairment. Its net sales rose 15.2% year-on-year to ₹14,216 crore.

“Based on the management judgement and best estimate assumptions of the realizable value of the assets relating to SYMC, the Company assessed the recoverable value of its exposure related to SYMC and has recognised an impairment of ₹1,210.48 crores in the standalone financial results and presented the same under ‘Exceptional items’ in the financial results," the statement said.

Driven by pressure to conserve cash in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, invest in emerging technologies like electric powertrains and improve performance in the domestic market, the Mumbai-based company has been looking to offload loss-making businesses. It recently decided to discontinue efforts to form a joint venture with Ford Motor Co for the Indian market.





