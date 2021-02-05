Mahindra takes impairment of 1210.5 cr in Q3 on account of Ssangyong

As per current assessment of the status, it now appears unlikely that this deal will be concluded under Autonomous Restructuring Support (ARS) programme. It is understood that Ssangyong now plans to submit a pre-packaged rehabilitation plan (“p-plan") which may involve capital restructuring for existing creditors and shareholders. As per the process, upon approval of the p-plan submitted by SYMC, the court will commence the rehabilitation proceedings and appoint a receiver to manage the affairs of the company, the company said in a statement.