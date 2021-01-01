Mahindra talking to investor to offload majority Ssangyong stake

Mahindra will hold 30% or less in Ssangyong if the deal goes through and will also do a 25% capital reduction, Pawan Goenka, managing director of the Indian automaker said at a briefing Friday. It expects to sign the term sheet next week and will conclude the transaction by Feb. 28, he said. The company had purchased 70% stake in Ssangyong for $368 million in 2010.