Mahindra targets Europe, UK with global pick-up, eyes double-digit share in key exports markets3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The company also outlined its strategy to build its electric vehicle brand and expects up to 30% of sales to come from EVs by the end of the decade
Cape Town: Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is looking to tap the 2-million unit market for mid-sized pick-ups with a new global lifestyle pick-up truck that will first be launched in its key existing export markets including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and South & Central America, the company announced during its global concept showcase in Cape Town on Tuesday. Mahindra is aspiring to snag a double-digit market share in these countries, where it has a rapidly growing presence, albeit with a single-digit share in the respective markets. As part of its global expansion strategy, the SUV-maker will also look to launch the lifestyle pick-ups in left-hand drive markets such as the European Union and the United Kingdom. The product will also be brought to India, although the company did not share a timeline for a market launch. The pick-ups, when launched, will be manufactured in some of Mahindra's international assembly plants, such as in South Africa and Australia, where it already produces itself variants of the Scorpio pick-up truck.