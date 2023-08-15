"We are creating the new pick-up product by understanding the needs of multiple global markets, not just the Indian market. Indiaa will be an important part of the strategy, but the product is not being created just for it. As we take inputs from all these countries, we will understand the requirements of those markets and then map out from a timeline entry into those markets", Veejay Nakra, president, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra said reporters on the sidelines of the event, adding, "Let's call the current phase of our globalization plans as phase one, which is where we've taken our authentic SUVs into multiple markets, like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Nepal, etc. We would also be taking left-hand drive versions of some of these products into the LHD markets like UK and Europe. So our globalization strategy doesn't only include entering new markets with new products, but also to scale up existing markets where we have only a 1%-2% share, but with these products can target a much higher market share in those nations. There is a large market where we are currently present in. We want to go and get respectable market shares in those market. Then we will bring in phase two of our globalization plans and add new markets".