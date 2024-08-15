Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx on August 15 (Independence Day), marking a significant milestone in the company's SUV lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratap Bose, Mahindra Group's Chief Design & Creative Officer, highlighted the distinctive design features of the Thar Roxx during the event to unveil the SUV. These elements are expected to give the vehicle a unique identity in the segment.

M&M CEO Rajesh Jejurikar expressed optimism about the company's future in the premium SUV market. He stated that Mahindra has the potential to lead the over ₹12.5 lakh SUV segment within the next three to five years, signalling the company's ambitious growth plans.

The Thar Roxx enters the market with competitive pricing for its entry-level models. The MX 1 petrol variant is priced at ₹12.99 lakh, while the diesel version starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing details for higher-end variants are scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

One of the standout features of the Thar Roxx is its panoramic sunroof, which M&M claims is the largest in its class. This feature is expected to enhance the interior ambiance and appeal to buyers seeking a premium driving experience.

The timing of the launch is noteworthy, as it coincides with the third anniversary of the second-generation Thar's introduction on August 15, 2021.

Prospective buyers can reserve their Thar Roxx starting today through Mahindra's official website or at authorised dealerships nationwide. The company has announced that deliveries are expected to commence next month.

Mahindra Thar Roxx features The MX1 is powered by Mahindra's 2.2-liter diesel engine, which generates 148 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, as well as a 2.0-liter petrol engine, producing 158 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque. Both powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual transmission, driving the rear wheels.