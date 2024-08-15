Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch: M&M launches SUV on Independence Day, prices start from 12.99 lakh| Check out details

Shivangini

  • Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch: The timing of the launch is noteworthy, as it coincides with the third anniversary of the second-generation Thar's introduction on August 15, 2021. M&M CEO Rajesh Jejurikar said the SUV has the potential to lead the over 12.5 lakh SUV segment within the next 3-5 years.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch: M&M launches SUV on Independence Day, booking date and more details

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx on August 15 (Independence Day), marking a significant milestone in the company's SUV lineup.

Pratap Bose, Mahindra Group's Chief Design & Creative Officer, highlighted the distinctive design features of the Thar Roxx during the event to unveil the SUV. These elements are expected to give the vehicle a unique identity in the segment.

M&M CEO Rajesh Jejurikar expressed optimism about the company's future in the premium SUV market. He stated that Mahindra has the potential to lead the over 12.5 lakh SUV segment within the next three to five years, signalling the company's ambitious growth plans.

The Thar Roxx enters the market with competitive pricing for its entry-level models. The MX 1 petrol variant is priced at 12.99 lakh, while the diesel version starts at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing details for higher-end variants are scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

One of the standout features of the Thar Roxx is its panoramic sunroof, which M&M claims is the largest in its class. This feature is expected to enhance the interior ambiance and appeal to buyers seeking a premium driving experience.

The timing of the launch is noteworthy, as it coincides with the third anniversary of the second-generation Thar's introduction on August 15, 2021.

Prospective buyers can reserve their Thar Roxx starting today through Mahindra's official website or at authorised dealerships nationwide. The company has announced that deliveries are expected to commence next month.

Mahindra Thar Roxx features

The MX1 is powered by Mahindra’s 2.2-liter diesel engine, which generates 148 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, as well as a 2.0-liter petrol engine, producing 158 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque. Both powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual transmission, driving the rear wheels.

Regarding its features, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with electric power steering, three-point seatbelts for every passenger, an adjustable driver’s seat for height, penta-link suspension with Watt’s link, six standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a brake-locking differential, and high-quality embossed fabric upholstery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
